EPS for Intrinsyc Technologies (ITC) Expected At $-0.01; Shorts at LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (LMRXF) Raised By 1.38%

LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) had an increase of 1.38% in short interest. LMRXF’s SI was 1.05M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.38% from 1.04M shares previously. With 85,800 avg volume, 12 days are for LARAMIDE RES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LMRXF)’s short sellers to cover LMRXF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.0047 during the last trading session, reaching $0.19. About 31,421 shares traded. Laramide Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LMRXF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSE:ITC) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.21. About 5,075 shares traded. Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation (TSE:ITC) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices. The company has market cap of $24.04 million. It operates through Embedded Solutions, General Engineering Solutions, and Other Software Solutions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers embedded computing products that include embedded development kits, vertical market reference creates and development platforms, mobile application development platforms, and production-ready embedded computers.

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. The company has market cap of $25.87 million. The Company’s flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interests in Churchrock and Crownpoint In Situ Recovery projects and La Jara Mesa in Grants, New Mexico, as well as La Sal in the Lisbon Valley district of Utah.