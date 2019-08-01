EPS for Intrinsyc Technologies (ITC) Expected At $-0.01; NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Next PLC (LON:NXT), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Next PLC had 31 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained NEXT plc (LON:NXT) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform” on Thursday, May 2. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Liberum Capital. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 6300 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. See NEXT plc (LON:NXT) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5600.00 New Target: GBX 5800.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6100.00 New Target: GBX 6500.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5600.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5600.00 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6100.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

10/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6600.00 Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6300.00 Maintain

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 8.14 billion GBP. The firm operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. It also offers products through NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with approximately 4.5 million active customers, as well as international Websites serving approximately 70 countries.

The stock increased 0.49% or GBX 30 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6094. About 243,877 shares traded. NEXT plc (LON:NXT) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.