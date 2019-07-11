EPS for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Expected At $-0.86; Eog Resources (EOG) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Eog Resources Inc (EOG) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 392 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 326 cut down and sold stakes in Eog Resources Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 486.39 million shares, down from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Eog Resources Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 274 Increased: 294 New Position: 98.

Analysts expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report $-0.86 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 26.47% from last quarter’s $-0.68 EPS. After having $-0.63 EPS previously, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s analysts see 36.51% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 1.02M shares traded or 53.19% up from the average. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Func; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP); 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at Two Upcoming Medical Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $867.53M for 15.43 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Northside Capital Management Llc holds 20.7% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. for 547,380 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc owns 23,300 shares or 5.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. has 4.54% invested in the company for 281,600 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 4.1% in the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 788,863 shares.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas and crude oil. The company has market cap of $53.54 billion. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. It has a 15.4 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. The company has market cap of $586.08 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. The insider Alafi Christopher D bought 100,000 shares worth $1.26M.