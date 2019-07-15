EPS for Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Expected At $-0.09; Css Increased By $1.90 Million Its At&T (T) Stake

Analysts expect Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) to report $-0.09 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 800.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Intevac, Inc.’s analysts see -10.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $4.855. About 26,489 shares traded. Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) has risen 20.65% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical IVAC News: 28/03/2018 – Intevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 04/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC (CQH), Intevac, Inc. (IVAC), And Others; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at Conference May 24; 15/05/2018 – Intevac Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Intevac; 30/04/2018 – Intevac 1Q Rev $18M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intevac Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IVAC); 28/03/2018 lntevac’s oDLC® to Begin Shipping on Top 3 Cellphone Maker’s Flagship Smartphone; 16/05/2018 – Intevac May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Css Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 21379.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Css Llc acquired 61,144 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Css Llc holds 61,430 shares with $1.93 million value, up from 286 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $245.94B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 6.80 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer’s company; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault

Since February 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,200 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Moniz James P, worth $52,400 on Tuesday, May 7. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $54,100 was made by JUSTYN TIMOTHY on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $50,900 was bought by DURY DAVID S.

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $111.47 million. It operates through two divisions, Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. It has a 17.4 P/E ratio. The Thin-film Equipment segment designs, makes, markets, and services disk sputtering systems, etch and deposition systems, and disk lubrication systems; and offers upgrades, and spares and consumables, as well as provides process and applications support, customer training, installation, start-up assistance, and post-installation service support services.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Intevac, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 6.22% more from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,882 were reported by Aimz Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company. State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Schneider Mngmt Corp holds 0.63% or 446,433 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC). Prelude Capital Management Lc accumulated 0% or 13,842 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,400 shares. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 16,200 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) or 64,587 shares. D E Shaw & Com stated it has 99,814 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spark Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 15,300 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 94,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0% or 19,500 shares. Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 312,609 shares.

More notable recent Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Intevac, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IVAC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Chipotle Mexican Grill, Gap, Intevac, Adesto Technologies and Digital Turbine highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Lost In The Shuffle – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Has Become My Largest Stock Holding Ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.