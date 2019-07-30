EPS for InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) Expected At $0.16; Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Shorts Raised By 8.81%

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) had an increase of 8.81% in short interest. ACER’s SI was 146,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.81% from 135,000 shares previously. With 27,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)’s short sellers to cover ACER’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 199,462 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has risen 22.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 09/03/2018 – ACER 2353.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 8.9 PCT Y/Y; 23/05/2018 – Acer Announces Powerful Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktops; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 21/03/2018 – ACER FY NET INCOME NT$2.82B; 21/03/2018 – Acer Inc 4Q NT$67B; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc 1Q EPS NT$0.23; 23/05/2018 – Acer to release its new Google Chrome laptops in US, sources say; 23/05/2018 – Acer Unleashes a Gaming Beast with the new Predator Helios 500 Notebook; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc 1Q NT$0.23

Analysts expect InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter's $0.15 EPS. INXN's profit would be $11.50 million giving it 114.63 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, InterXion Holding N.V.'s analysts see 45.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.36. About 437,783 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Acer Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Update on its Pipeline Programs – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Acer Therapeutics Announces Restructuring and Update on Pipeline Programs – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Acer Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important Deadline Reminder for Acer Therapeutics, Inc. Investors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $27.24 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

Among 2 analysts covering Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acer Therapeutics had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Raymond James.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $5.27 billion. The firm enables its clients to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers. It has a 137.38 P/E ratio. The Company’s data centers acts as content, cloud, and connectivity hubs that facilitate the processing, storage, sharing, and distribution of data, content, and applications between its customers.