EPS for Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) Expected At $-0.41; Zoetis (ZTS) Has 1.08 Sentiment

Zoetis Inc (ZTS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 348 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 321 reduced and sold positions in Zoetis Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 413.40 million shares, down from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Zoetis Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 23 to 25 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 278 Increased: 248 New Position: 100.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 7.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.83 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $425.03 million for 35.15 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc holds 9.38% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. for 250,131 shares. Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 128,000 shares or 6.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Harvest Capital Strategies Llc has 6.47% invested in the company for 41,000 shares. The Florida-based Polen Capital Management Llc has invested 5.61% in the stock. Blackhill Capital Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 279,766 shares.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $59.75 billion. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. It has a 44.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products.

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $125.12. About 1.53 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) has risen 35.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93

