EPS for International Speedway (ISCA) Expected At $0.34; Cyberoptics (CYBE) Sellers Increased By 12.76% Their Shorts

Analysts expect International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 3.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 30.77% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. ISCA’s profit would be $14.79M giving it 33.19 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, International Speedway Corporation’s analysts see -5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 80,626 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Rev $148.9M; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB); 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Annual Dividend; 30/03/2018 – JEGS Automotive to sponsor Dover International Speedway’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday, May 4; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NASCAR’s majority owners explore sale

Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) had an increase of 12.76% in short interest. CYBE’s SI was 232,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.76% from 206,100 shares previously. With 37,900 avg volume, 6 days are for Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s short sellers to cover CYBE’s short positions. The SI to Cyberoptics Corporation’s float is 3.38%. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 21,092 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s motorsports themed event activities consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events. It has a 26.06 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in food and beverage concession operations; the provision of catering services in suites and chalets; and the creation of motorsports-related programming content carried on radio stations, as well as Sirius XM Radio, a national satellite radio service.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold International Speedway Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 17.97 million shares or 8.02% less from 19.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Mangement invested in 5,121 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability has 1.44 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 9,415 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 6,501 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And stated it has 104,596 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 28,038 shares. Quantbot L P holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mawer Invest Mgmt Limited accumulated 740,390 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Citigroup reported 144,120 shares. Brandes Invest Prns Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,263 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co reported 156,098 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $8,740 activity. 500 shares were bought by Kulkarni Subodh K, worth $8,740.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.37, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold CyberOptics Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 1.43% more from 4.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 25,450 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Heartland Advisors invested in 0.24% or 200,000 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 98,060 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 668,640 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 214 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). 117,934 are held by River Mercantile Asset Management Llp. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 200,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 13,840 were reported by State Street Corp. Vanguard Gp reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn reported 7,720 shares. Wedge Mgmt L L P Nc holds 16,616 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Punch Assocs Mgmt holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 129,568 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt holds 9,556 shares.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $111.80 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 35.84 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.