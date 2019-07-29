EPS for International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) Expected At $-0.54; RUSHYDRO PJSC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIP (RSHYY) Shorts Increased By 45.75%

RUSHYDRO PJSC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIP (OTCMKTS:RSHYY) had an increase of 45.75% in short interest. RSHYY’s SI was 89,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 45.75% from 61,200 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 26 days are for RUSHYDRO PJSC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIP (OTCMKTS:RSHYY)’s short sellers to cover RSHYY’s short positions. It closed at $0.86 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report $-0.54 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 23.94% from last quarter's $-0.71 EPS. After having $0.37 EPS previously, International Seaways, Inc.'s analysts see -245.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 39,925 shares traded. International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has risen 2.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company – RusHydro, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity and heat energy in Russia. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. It generates power through approximately 90 renewable energy source facilities, including hydropower, wind power, and geo-thermal generation facility. It has a 2.87 P/E ratio. The firm has an installed electricity generation capacity of 38.9 GW.

