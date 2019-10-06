EPS for International Paper Company (IP) Expected At $1.00; Hap Trading Has Increased By $1.35 Million Its Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Position

Analysts expect International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report $1.00 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.56 EPS change or 35.90% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. IP’s profit would be $394.33M giving it 9.80 P/E if the $1.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.15 EPS previously, International Paper Company’s analysts see -13.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 2.37M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – CO BELIEVES IT IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS TO PURSUE FUTURE AS INDEPENDENT COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA-INTERNATIONAL PAPER TO BUY SMURFIT KAPPA, SMURFIT KAPPA SHAREHOLDERS TO RECEIVE COMBINATION OF CASH, MINORITY HOLDING IN COMBINED BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Trio of Smurfit Kappa shareholders urge talks with International Paper -FT; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln

Hap Trading Llc increased Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) stake by 1186.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc acquired 149,544 shares as Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK)’s stock declined 55.46%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 162,144 shares with $1.49M value, up from 12,600 last quarter. Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co now has $209.18 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.68% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.49. About 7.61 million shares traded. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 16/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – DEBT WAS ISSUED BY MALLINCKRODT INTERNATIONAL FINANCE SA IN 2013 IN PREPARATION FOR COMPANY’S SPIN-OFF FROM ITS FORMER PARENT; 04/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt: Diane Gulyas Also to Retire From Bd in May 2018; 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt plc Announces $300 Million Debt Repayment; 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt Plc Announces $300M Debt Repayment; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Transaction Valued at $185 Million; 17/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 33% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/03/2018 – $MNK — FDA AdCom on stannsoporfin for severe hyperbilirubinemia on May 3rd; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MALLINCKRODT PLC TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 15/03/2018 Mallinckrodt Recognized as Manufacturing Leadership Awards 2018 Winner

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold International Paper Company shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 67,483 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. First City Cap Inc owns 9,065 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 23,379 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 0.06% or 1.24 million shares. Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 745,570 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.03% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Aull & Monroe Invest invested in 0.24% or 10,606 shares. James Investment Research holds 0.22% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 69,695 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 58,216 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 59,343 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd owns 67,514 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Convergence Partners Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 30,728 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt L P invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Susquehanna Interest Grp Inc Llp holds 35,213 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 16,338 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. International Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $47.20’s average target is 20.47% above currents $39.18 stock price. International Paper had 9 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) rating on Monday, June 24. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $60 target. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of IP in report on Monday, August 26 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by UBS. Citigroup downgraded the shares of IP in report on Thursday, July 11 to “Neutral” rating.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging firm in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $15.45 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers, and Consumer Packaging. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The Industrial Packaging segment makes containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “International Paper: Forecasting An October Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mallinckrodt has $1500 highest and $500 lowest target. $9.25’s average target is 271.49% above currents $2.49 stock price. Mallinckrodt had 8 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, May 31. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $500 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, May 22. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, September 9.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $64,708 activity. Trudeau Mark bought $16,325 worth of stock. On Friday, June 7 the insider Reasons Bryan M. bought $48,383.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold MNK shares while 68 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 92.56 million shares or 3.70% more from 89.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 32,980 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has 11,047 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Service Automobile Association stated it has 146,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has 0% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Us Bancorp De has 0% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 56,882 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 127,353 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Serv Corp stated it has 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 293,956 shares. 56,300 were reported by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md stated it has 44,617 shares. Bogle Ltd Partnership De invested in 305,407 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 15 shares. Zacks invested in 0.02% or 88,578 shares.

Hap Trading Llc decreased Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) stake by 55,622 shares to 45,978 valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wynn Resorts Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 145,600 shares and now owns 25,100 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was reduced too.