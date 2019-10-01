EPS for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Expected At $0.34; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Position

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) stake by 18.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 5,684 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 25,101 shares with $2.60M value, down from 30,785 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp now has $18.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.84. About 205,211 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report $0.34 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 9.68% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. IGT’s profit would be $69.51 million giving it 10.24 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, International Game Technology PLC’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 832,760 shares traded. International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has declined 44.95% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IGT News: 13/03/2018 – IGT SIGNS PATENT CROSS-LICENSE PACT WITH NOVOMATIC GROUP; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech End-2017 Cash, Cash Equivalents Were $1.06B; 13/03/2018 – IGT – NOVOMATIC CAN OFFER GAMES INCLUDING PATENTED GAME FEATURES FROM IGT PORTFOLIO, WILL PAY ONGOING LICENSING FEES TO IGT; 08/03/2018 – International Game Tech 4Q Rev $1.35B; 13/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 08/05/2018 – IGT Presents Market-Approved Games at G2E Asia 2018; 21/05/2018 – International Game Tech 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME 4Q ADJ EBITDA $452M; 21/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY – DE AGOSTINI ALSO ADVISED CO THEY INTEND TO REMAIN IGT’S CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER; 03/04/2018 – IGT Introduces CrystalDual 27 Cabinet to North America at 2018 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

Among 3 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110’s average target is -4.21% below currents $114.84 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 5 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) on Friday, May 17 to “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of CINF in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04 million for 36.34 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 15,111 shares. Oakworth Inc stated it has 1,250 shares. Moreover, Fil Limited has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 26 shares. Gateway Advisers invested in 0.01% or 6,674 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited holds 66,291 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 53,611 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Advisor Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 81,051 shares. 70,329 are owned by Raymond James & Associate. Numerixs Invest Techs Inc accumulated 6,080 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 11,282 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Wealthquest holds 0.19% or 4,850 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 12% Return On Equity, Is Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Share Price Is Up 94% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) stake by 3,990 shares to 30,100 valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) stake by 2,696 shares and now owns 10,138 shares. Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) was raised too.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity. 182 shares were bought by Debbink Dirk J, worth $19,965.