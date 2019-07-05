EPS for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Expected At $1.61; Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 120 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 80 reduced and sold their equity positions in Matador Resources Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 108.09 million shares, up from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Matador Resources Co in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 62 Increased: 82 New Position: 38.

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report $1.61 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.01% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. IFF’s profit would be $171.78M giving it 22.53 P/E if the $1.61 EPS is correct. After having $1.57 EPS previously, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s analysts see 2.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $145.08. About 577,160 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY; 09/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM DEAL INCL TERMINATION FEES UP TO $191M; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – IFF, FRUTAROM TO REALIZE ABOUT $145M OF RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances

Since January 10, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $69.42 million activity. The insider Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought $11.37M.

Among 4 analysts covering Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intl Flavors \u0026 Fragrances had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of IFF in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates, makes, and supplies flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. The company has market cap of $15.48 billion. It operates through two divisions, Flavors and Fragrances. It has a 44.72 P/E ratio. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 1,586 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,603 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.4% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Bancorporation Of America De owns 324,532 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 86,059 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 2,445 shares. Hightower Limited Co accumulated 3,676 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 5,220 shares stake. Voya Mgmt Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). United Asset Strategies accumulated 6,656 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 1,847 were reported by Burney. Robecosam Ag reported 0.11% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P has 22,785 shares.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company for 4.16 million shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 1.06 million shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Encompass Capital Advisors Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Pier Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 397,044 shares.

The stock increased 2.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 1.56M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $273,060 activity.

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 29.27% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.41 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $32.33 million for 16.43 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.63% EPS growth.