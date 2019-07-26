EPS for Internap (INAP) Expected At $-0.55; Zscaler (ZS) Sellers Decreased By 5.02% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) to report $-0.55 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 20.29% from last quarter’s $-0.69 EPS. After having $-0.83 EPS previously, Internap Corporation’s analysts see -33.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 306,613 shares traded. Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) has declined 71.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.91% the S&P500. Some Historical INAP News: 17/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.17% STAKE IN INTERNAP CORPORATION; 08/03/2018 – InterNAP Sees FY Rev $320M-$330M; 03/05/2018 – INTERNAP CORP INAP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $320 MLN TO $330 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Internap Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – INTERNAP CORP INAP.O – RECEIVED CONSENTS FROM ITS LENDERS TO THE AMENDMENT TO LOWER INTEREST RATE ON ITS $433.5 MLN SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – InterNAP 1Q Rev $74.2M; 10/04/2018 – INTERNAP CORP SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 23.3% STAKE IN INTERNAP CORPORATION; 09/04/2018 – INAP’s subsidiary iWeb Technologies Inc. Expands Contract with 2018 Oscar-Winning Visual Effects Studio Framestore for Custom; 10/04/2018 – INTERNAP CORP – FOURTH AMENDMENT LOWERS INTEREST RATE MARGINS APPLICABLE TO OUTSTANDING TERM LOANS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY 1.25%

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) had a decrease of 5.02% in short interest. ZS’s SI was 7.50M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.02% from 7.90M shares previously. With 1.39M avg volume, 5 days are for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)’s short sellers to cover ZS’s short positions. The SI to Zscaler Inc’s float is 12.49%. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has risen 163.51% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 159.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ZS News: 02/05/2018 – ZSCALER COO WILLIAM WELCH TO LEAVE CO. MAY 14; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Zscaler is said to have rebuffed takeover offers before 2018 IPO – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Zscaler Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 29/03/2018 – Zscaler Completes SOC 2, Type II Certification; 15/05/2018 – Zscaler CEO, Jay Chaudhry, Recognized for His Entrepreneurial Successes; 11/04/2018 – ZSCALER INC ZS.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $30 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 03/05/2018 – Cloud security company Zscaler plummets after COO announces surprise resignation; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 06/05/2018 – DJ ZSCALER INC COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZS)

More notable recent Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “INAP Launches First-of-Its-Kind Managed Cloud and Monitoring Service – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “INAP to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Internap Corporation’s (NASDAQ:INAP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Global Payments Industry Leader Expands Partnership with INAP for Cloud Security – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Glowpoint Announces Appointment of Two New Members to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology well-known provider of Internet infrastructure services. The company has market cap of $83.14 million. It operates through two business divisions, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

More notable recent Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zscaler (ZS) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Shares of Zscaler Jumped 12% in June – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zscaler (ZS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zscaler (ZS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Even as It Hits All-Time Highs Is Zscaler a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Zscaler has $8700 highest and $55 lowest target. $68’s average target is -21.31% below currents $86.42 stock price. Zscaler had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $57 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 2. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $55 target in Friday, March 1 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform”.

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.86 billion. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It currently has negative earnings. It serves clients in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services.