EPS for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Expected At $0.92; Southeast Asset Advisors Has Increased Hyatt Hotels (H) Holding

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) stake by 21.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc acquired 5,080 shares as Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)’s stock declined 1.79%. The Southeast Asset Advisors Inc holds 28,520 shares with $2.17M value, up from 23,440 last quarter. Hyatt Hotels Corp now has $7.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 166,444 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 10/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for First Dual-Branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Hotels at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport; 08/05/2018 – Andrew D. Wingate and Lucinda Falk, as Co-Trustees of Trusts, Hold 7.2% Stake in Hyatt Hotels; 10/04/2018 – Cycas Enters French Market with Deal to Manage Hyatt’s First European Dual-Branded Hotel; 09/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile

Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report $0.92 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 8.24% from last quarter’s $0.85 EPS. ICE’s profit would be $515.58 million giving it 25.10 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.94 EPS previously, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s analysts see -2.13% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.38. About 888,371 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 15/05/2018 – Coinbase plans revamp to lure institutional and high-speed traders; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 18/04/2018 – ICE EXCHANGE ICE.N SAYS WILL LAUNCH THREE-MONTH FUTURES CONTRACT BASED ON BANK OF ENGLAND’S “SONIA” RATE ON JUNE 1; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 8,090 shares to 20,428 valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 9,420 shares and now owns 27,177 shares. Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s (NYSE:H) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Hyatt Hotels Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:H) 3.9% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hyatt Hotels lifts capital return target – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why H&R Block, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hyatt Hotels on watch after Goldman Sachs bump – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hyatt Hotels has $9100 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.33’s average target is 10.95% above currents $73.3 stock price. Hyatt Hotels had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of H in report on Thursday, May 2 to “Market Perform” rating. As per Thursday, September 19, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold H shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 64,300 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 0.01% or 4,416 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) for 4,553 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 214,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 141,921 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 699 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Melvin Cap Mngmt Lp invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited owns 10,959 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Llc reported 211,180 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.04% or 8,391 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 5,381 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 418 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated stated it has 32,891 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “#CryptoCorner: Bakkt (NYSE: $ICE) Off to a Slow Start? Revolut Partners with Visa (NYSE: $V) for Expansion, HIVE (TSXV: $HIVE.V) Reports Q4 – InvestorIdeas.com” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Reports August Statistics – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 2.19% above currents $92.38 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Citigroup. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $51.77 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 26.15 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Trust Fincl Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc owns 2,682 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.18% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Barclays Plc has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Jackson Wealth Limited Company invested in 0.42% or 21,498 shares. New York-based Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Highbridge Mngmt owns 4,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Naples Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 7,156 shares. 33,103 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Armstrong Shaw Incorporated Ct holds 51,726 shares or 4.06% of its portfolio. Foothills Asset Ltd holds 2.1% or 63,238 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 9,567 shares. Ent Fincl Services Corp owns 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 569 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company New York has 97,907 shares.