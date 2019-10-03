EPS for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) Expected At $-2.33; Hoegh Lng Partners Lpunits Representing LI (HMLP) SI Decreased By 24.87%

Analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to report $-2.33 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 6.88% from last quarter’s $-2.18 EPS. After having $-2.28 EPS previously, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 2.19% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.89. About 50,054 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Worldwide Ocaliva Net Sales $170M-$185M; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – INTERCEPT REPORTS CONCURRENT PLACEMENT OF COMMON SHRS; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Prices 2.3M Shr Offering at $64/Shr; 04/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering and Concurrent $92 Million Private Placement of Commo

Hoegh Lng Partners Lpunits Representing LI (NYSE:HMLP) had a decrease of 24.87% in short interest. HMLP's SI was 29,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 24.87% from 38,600 shares previously. With 78,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Hoegh Lng Partners Lpunits Representing LI (NYSE:HMLP)'s short sellers to cover HMLP's short positions. The SI to Hoegh Lng Partners Lpunits Representing LI's float is 0.17%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 10,499 shares traded. Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) has declined 3.07% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is obeticholic acid , a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has $18600 highest and $8500 lowest target. $116’s average target is 78.76% above currents $64.89 stock price. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus initiated Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) rating on Monday, June 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $89 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 4. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) rating on Thursday, August 8. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Wells Fargo.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units , liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company has market cap of $507.61 million. The firm also offers ship management services. It has a 11.81 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2017, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Among 2 analysts covering Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hoegh LNG Partners has $1800 highest and $1600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 11.40% above currents $15.26 stock price. Hoegh LNG Partners had 3 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 26 report.