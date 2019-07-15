EPS for Intelsat S.A. (I) Expected At $-0.95; Greenwood Gearhart Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position By $352,782

Analysts expect Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report $-0.95 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.57 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.38 EPS. After having $-0.87 EPS previously, Intelsat S.A.’s analysts see 9.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 565,515 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M

Greenwood Gearhart Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenwood Gearhart Inc sold 2,538 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Greenwood Gearhart Inc holds 65,784 shares with $9.20 million value, down from 68,322 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $358.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135. About 5.32 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $147 target in Monday, February 25 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was initiated by Barclays Capital.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of stock was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Private Harbour Invest Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Co owns 0.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,996 shares. Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 6,008 shares. Goelzer Incorporated holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 66,096 shares. Opus Mngmt owns 37,300 shares. 4,962 were reported by Iron Fin Limited Co. Moreover, Advsr Management Ltd Liability has 1.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 122,206 shares. Drexel Morgan stated it has 2.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 42,346 shares. Villere St Denis J And Co Ltd owns 47,634 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Llc accumulated 246,976 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Hite Hedge Asset Limited stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Andra Ap invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Permanens Capital Lp holds 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 200 shares. Sns Group Inc Ltd Company owns 9,030 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.95 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Attention Long-Term Investors: So Bad They’re Good – 3M, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think CTS (NYSE:CTS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Snap Inc: Bar Set High Ahead Of Earnings Day – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.