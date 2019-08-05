EPS for Integra Resources Corp. (ITR) Expected At $-0.05; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Cut By $1.17 Million Its Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) Holding

Analysts expect Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Integra Resources Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.88. About 97,850 shares traded or 15.66% up from the average. Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) stake by 21.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 117,000 shares as Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS)’s stock rose 12.32%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 420,000 shares with $4.58M value, down from 537,000 last quarter. Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A now has $572.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 50,460 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $68.03 million. The firm explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

