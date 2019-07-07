EPS for Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Expected At $0.65; John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) Has 1.89 Sentiment

John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.89, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 17 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 9 reduced and sold their stakes in John Hancock Investors Trust. The funds in our database now have: 1.85 million shares, up from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding John Hancock Investors Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 9 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report $0.65 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. IART’s profit would be $55.56 million giving it 21.12 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.65 EPS previously, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 246,068 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 25/04/2018 – Sapiens Congratulates Integra on Being Named a Celent Model Insurer; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 09/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Capital Ww Invsts holds 0.02% or 1.14M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 92 shares. Boston Prtn, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,948 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) holds 6,300 shares. Moreover, Financial Counselors has 0.01% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 5,510 shares. 5,871 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 260,085 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp owns 1.11M shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Westfield Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.3% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 19,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 4.46M shares. Adage Cap Partners Gru Ltd Company reported 0.05% stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Integra Lifesciences had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, February 22. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61 target in Friday, February 22 report. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IART vs. ABMD: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Integra LifeSciences Announces Promotion of Glenn Coleman to Newly-Created Role of Chief Operating Officer and Appointment of Carrie Anderson as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Stars Group Inc. (TSG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $4.69 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 57.25 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $144.28 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 12.03 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

More notable recent John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YH Power Rankings Report – April 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “John Hancock Income Securities Trust John Hancock Investors Trust Announce Results of Annual Meetings of Shareholders – PRNewswire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Probing Issues In Guyana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.