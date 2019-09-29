EPS for Integra LifeSciences Holdings (IART) Expected At $0.65; Bogle Investment Management LP Upped Its Intl Fcstone (INTL) Position

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report $0.65 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 10.17% from last quarter’s $0.59 EPS. IART’s profit would be $55.60 million giving it 22.82 P/E if the $0.65 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -10.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $59.33. About 224,230 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – FDA: Roche Diagnostics Corporation- Roche Acetaminophen assay 03255379160-HAcetaminophen (P) 20767174160- cobas c Integra; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL) stake by 50.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp acquired 8,363 shares as Intl Fcstone Inc (INTL)’s stock rose 4.03%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 24,928 shares with $987,000 value, up from 16,565 last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc now has $810.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 54,187 shares traded. INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) has declined 23.72% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.72% the S&P500. Some Historical INTL News: 08/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP ESTIMATE RAISED TO 117M TONS BY FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 INTL FCStone Enhances Structured Products Online Calculator (SPOC) with Custom Pricing Functionality; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 SOY CROP EST. RAISED TO 115.9M TONS BY FCSTONE; 07/03/2018 – INTL FCSTONE – INTL FCSTONE MARKETS’ STRUCTURED PRODUCTS ONLINE CALCULATOR HAS BEEN OPTIMIZED FOR MOBILE ACCESS; 17/05/2018 – FCStone hints at downward revisions for Brazil corn due to drought; 09/03/2018 – IntlFCStone Short-Interest Ratio Rises 139% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – BRAZIL ’17-18 WINTER CORN CROP EST. CUT TO 60.5M TONS: FCSTONE; 24/05/2018 – MOVES-INTL FCStone’s Gwozdz latest metals trader to join ED&F; 09/05/2018 – IntlFCStone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IART) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Integra LifeSciences Acquires Rebound Therapeutics Corporation Nasdaq:IART – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Integra LifeSciences Presents Cadence® Total Ankle System Retrospective Study Abstract at AOFAS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Integra LifeSciences Holdings’s (NASDAQ:IART) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, makes, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company has market cap of $5.08 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Specialty Surgical Solutions; and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It has a 50.93 P/E ratio. It offers neurosurgery and critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 19,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 112,636 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Shelton Cap reported 5,052 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 6.65M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 26,601 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). World Investors accumulated 0.01% or 1.14M shares. Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Fisher Asset Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 135,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 1,672 shares. Cap stated it has 1.74 million shares. Pnc Fincl Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 62,132 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Lc holds 0.17% or 21,177 shares in its portfolio. Hrt holds 0.05% or 13,028 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold INTL shares while 30 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.92 million shares or 0.19% more from 12.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0% or 45,124 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 15,559 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 30,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 53,929 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). The New York-based Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Pinebridge Invs LP has 0% invested in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL). Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 18,392 shares. 33,519 are held by Mackay Shields Lc. 366,456 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mngmt. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 611 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL).

More notable recent INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Drone Delivery Canada Grants Stock Options TSX Venture Exchange:FLT – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “White Gold Corp. Encounters Significant Mineralization at Ryan’s Surprise Discovery 2km West of Golden Saddle; Receives Positive Metallurgical Results for Arc Deposit and Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Golden Saddle & Arc Deposits on White Gold Property – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Standard Lithium to Participate at Battery Next Summit in Boulder, CO on September 17, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ:INTL) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Abitibi Royalties Ex-Dividend Date Set at September 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Atlantica Yield Plc Ord Shs stake by 45,500 shares to 92,376 valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Core Mark Hldg Co Inc Com (NASDAQ:CORE) stake by 15,300 shares and now owns 138,705 shares. Gol Linhas Aereas Int Adr Rep was reduced too.