EPS for Integer Holdings (ITGR) Expected At $1.05; Last Week Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 12 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, January 28. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 4 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 7 with “Equal-Weight”. Oppenheimer downgraded the shares of SWKS in report on Monday, January 7 to “Market Perform” rating. See Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $110.0000 95.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $99.0000 90.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $81.0000 90.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/01/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80 New Target: $90 Upgrade

07/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74 New Target: $71 Maintain

Analysts expect Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) to report $1.05 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.94% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. ITGR’s profit would be $34.25 million giving it 20.07 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.00 EPS previously, Integer Holdings Corporation’s analysts see 5.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.28. About 73,164 shares traded. Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) has risen 10.02% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ITGR News: 03/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INTEGER ANNOUNCES PLANS TO DIVEST ADVANCED SURGICAL AND ORTHOPEDICS PRODUCT LINES TO MEDPLAST LLC FOR $600 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INTEGER HOLDINGS CORP – INCREASES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, PROFIT, AND CASH FLOW; 10/04/2018 – Integer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Integer at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Integer Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.20-Adj EPS $3.50; 03/05/2018 – Integer Announces Plans to Divest Advanced Surgical and Orthopedics Pdt Lines to MedPlast LLC for $600M; 03/05/2018 – Integer Holdings Increases 2018 Outlook for Sales, Profit, and Cash Flow; 17/04/2018 – Integer May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Integer Holdings Sees 2018 Net $50M-Net $60M

More notable recent Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Integer Holdings’s (NYSE:ITGR) 120% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (LEXEA) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource maker worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. It operates through two divisions, Medical and Non-Medical. It has a 15.19 P/E ratio. The firm offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

More notable recent Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $585,379 activity. GAMMEL PETER L had sold 1,915 shares worth $160,688. $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, February 8.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.02 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 13.56 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.

The stock increased 5.05% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $81.17. About 2.31M shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 14/03/2018 Skyworks et al. to Benefit as IoT Becomes ‘IoX,’ Says Macquarie — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 23/03/2018 – Skyworks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Rev $875M-$900M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance