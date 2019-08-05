EPS for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Expected At $1.39; Curis (CRIS) Shorts Down By 4.49%

Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS) had a decrease of 4.49% in short interest. CRIS’s SI was 453,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.49% from 474,600 shares previously. With 143,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Curis Inc (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s short sellers to cover CRIS’s short positions. The SI to Curis Inc’s float is 1.67%. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.35. About 93,298 shares traded. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) has risen 36.75% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CRIS News: 31/05/2018 – Curis Announces FDA Fast Track Designation For Fimepinostat (CUDC-907) Development In Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma; 06/04/2018 – Curis Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 31/05/2018 – Curis Announces FDA Fast Track Designation for Fimepinostat (CUDC-907) Development in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diff; 22/03/2018 – CURIS SAYS ON MARCH 21, JAMES DENTZER BECAME CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – CURIS INC – DENTZER BECAME CFO IN CONNECTION WITH ENTRANCE INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Curis Expands Senior Management Expertise with Appointment of Robert Martell, M.D., Ph.D., as Head of Research and Development; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRIS); 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 08/03/2018 Curis 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 31/05/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Curis, Inc./

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report $1.39 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.14% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. NSIT’s profit would be $49.70M giving it 9.60 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, Insight Enterprises, Inc.’s analysts see 26.36% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 149,983 shares traded. Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has risen 10.93% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NSIT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Insight Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSIT); 02/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises 1Q EPS 90c; 30/04/2018 – Insight Helps Enterprises of All Sizes Navigate to Cloud-based Windows 10; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 60C; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 15/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 23/05/2018 – Insight Enterprises Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – INSIGHT ENTERPRISES BOOSTS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – INSIGHT PUBLIC SECTOR WINS $653 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $77.90 million. The firm develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold Insight Enterprises, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 33.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.02% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). State Street invested in 0% or 1.07M shares. Amp Investors has 9,008 shares. Polaris Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 61,327 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 12,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 38,818 shares. The New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Mngmt L P has invested 0.04% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) for 35,225 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 99,653 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 5.29M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc owns 519,808 shares.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The Company’s customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. It has a 11.28 P/E ratio. The company??s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets.

