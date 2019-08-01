EPS for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Expected At $-0.28; Berkshire Hathaway Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $949.25 Million

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 18.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 9.40M shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 59.51M shares with $6.02 billion value, up from 50.12 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $370.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15 million shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO- CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.21 PCT AT JANUARY END; 31/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 871P FROM 505P; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Cable ONE to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 25/03/2018 – Relative Value in U.S. Treasuries Not Enough to Tempt JPMorgan

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report $-0.28 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 250.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.30 EPS previously, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -6.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.76. About 403,098 shares traded. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has declined 32.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical INO News: 14/03/2018 – lnovio’s DNA Immunotherapy Demonstrates Immune Response Results Key in Treating Chronic Hepatitis B Infection; 24/04/2018 – Inovio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – INOVIO TO DEVELOP VACCINE CANDIDATES VS LASSA FEVER, MERS; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 11/04/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS – CEPI WILL FUND UP TO $56 MLN TO SUPPORT CO’S PRE-CLINICAL AND CLINICAL ADVANCEMENT THROUGH PHASE 2 OF INO-4500 AND INO-4700; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INO); 14/03/2018 – INOVIO 4Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 12/03/2018 ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 31/05/2018 – Inovio CEO to Speak on Viral Epidemic Preparedness Panel at BIO International Convention

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $270.57 million. The Company’s SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It currently has negative earnings. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus.

Among 5 analysts covering Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of INO in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by H.C. Wainwright.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Premier Asset Management Lc reported 116,605 shares stake. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id stated it has 29,940 shares. 124,259 are held by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com. Stevens First Principles Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56 shares. Garland Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 4.02% or 57,240 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Management holds 13,627 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sunbelt Inc has 1.52% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.85% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru holds 129,219 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Burney Communications holds 37,296 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 71,564 shares. Global Endowment Management Lp accumulated 7,400 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 1.53% or 356,530 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Llc reported 21,231 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel has 1.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S. Another trade for 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 was made by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.