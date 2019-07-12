EPS for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) Expected At $0.08; SURGE ENERGY CANADA (ZPTAF) Sellers Decreased By 40.14% Their Shorts

SURGE ENERGY INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had a decrease of 40.14% in short interest. ZPTAF’s SI was 366,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 40.14% from 611,800 shares previously. With 18,100 avg volume, 20 days are for SURGE ENERGY INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)’s short sellers to cover ZPTAF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9826. About 1,000 shares traded. Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. INOV’s profit would be $12.26 million giving it 46.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Inovalon Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 7,824 shares traded. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has risen 40.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical INOV News: 08/05/2018 – Inovalon Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 08/05/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Backs 2018 Rev $568M-$593M; 07/03/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – lnovalon Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.36 TO $0.42; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.36 TO $0.42; 26/03/2018 – Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INOVALON HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 REVENUE $568 MLN TO $593 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Inovalon Holdings Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 3 Cents to EPS 2 Cents

Inovalon Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides cloud platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume to value models throughout the healthcare industry. The company has market cap of $2.29 billion. The firm through, large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. It currently has negative earnings. It serves health plans and well-known provider organizations, as well as pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies.

Among 4 analysts covering Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Inovalon Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of INOV in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) rating on Thursday, February 21. Piper Jaffray has “Sell” rating and $8 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 21.