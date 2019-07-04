EPS for Innoviva, Inc. (INVA) Expected At $0.42; Putnam Investments Boosted Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stake

Putnam Investments Llc increased Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) stake by 17.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc acquired 8,043 shares as Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 53,791 shares with $2.56 million value, up from 45,748 last quarter. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.17B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 519,290 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today

Analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to report $0.42 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter's $0.49 EPS. INVA's profit would be $42.53 million giving it 8.57 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Innoviva, Inc.'s analysts see 35.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 208,489 shares traded. Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The Company’s portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). It has a 4.03 P/E ratio. The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components.

Among 7 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharma had 22 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. JMP Securities maintained Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho maintained the shares of AERI in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Canaccord Genuity.

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) stake by 278,399 shares to 8.78M valued at $175.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH) stake by 184,874 shares and now owns 4,332 shares. Myr Group Inc/Delaware (NASDAQ:MYRG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,575 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 6.32 million shares in its portfolio. Legal General Group Inc Plc accumulated 17,739 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 218,245 shares. Sei Invests reported 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Williams Jones & Assocs Lc invested in 0.01% or 5,775 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 47,111 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 6,260 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc stated it has 38 shares. Moreover, Granahan Invest Ma has 0.09% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Moreover, Qs Lc has 0% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Laurion Cap Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 38,966 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Invesco Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 1.45M shares. Altrinsic Advsr Ltd reported 95,000 shares stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $507,844 activity. $507,844 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) was sold by Kopczynski Casey C..