EPS for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE) Expected At $0.09; Last Week OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Analysts

Analysts expect Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 13 after the close.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. T_INE’s profit would be $12.02M giving it 42.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s analysts see -175.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.13. About 130,257 shares traded. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering OceanaGold (TSE:OGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. OceanaGold had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. Desjardins Securities upgraded OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) rating on Monday, March 11. Desjardins Securities has “Buy” rating and $5.5 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of OGC in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. See OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $5 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $4.75 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $5.5 Upgrade

The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.72. About 1.54M shares traded. OceanaGold Corporation (TSE:OGC) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold mining company, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Philippines, New Zealand, and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The firm explores for gold and copper deposits. It has a 41.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship asset is the Didipio gold-copper mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. operates as an independent renewable power producer in North America and France. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar photovoltaic farms. It has a 75.27 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

Among 3 analysts covering Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Innergex Renewable Energy had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by IBC. The firm has “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada given on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report.