EPS for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IN) Expected At $-0.02; Williams Companies Has 1.13 Sentiment

Analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN) to report $-0.02 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.27. About 38,058 shares traded. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:IN) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Williams Companies Inc (WMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 290 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 257 reduced and sold their stakes in Williams Companies Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.03 billion shares, down from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Williams Companies Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 32 to 31 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 218 Increased: 197 New Position: 93.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.08 billion. The firm operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other divisions. It has a 545.23 P/E ratio. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

King Street Capital Management L.P. holds 15.64% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. for 11.30 million shares. C V Starr & Co Inc owns 141,127 shares or 13.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rare Infrastructure Ltd has 12.62% invested in the company for 6.43 million shares. The Texas-based Trust Asset Management Llc has invested 10.71% in the stock. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 35.08 million shares.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid therapies. The company has market cap of $46.48 million. The company's lead product is INM-750, a topical cannabinoid product candidate to treat epidermolysis bullosa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing INM-085, a cannabinoid topical therapy for glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.