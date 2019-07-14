EPS for Ingredion (INGR) Expected At $1.60; Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Covered By 0 Bulls

Analysts expect Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report $1.60 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.61% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. INGR’s profit would be $106.70M giving it 12.78 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.54 EPS previously, Ingredion Incorporated’s analysts see 3.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $81.8. About 1.21 million shares traded or 120.26% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE

Among 4 analysts covering Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Imperial Oil had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Scotia Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 22 report. See Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) latest ratings:

22/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $38 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Sell New Target: $44 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $41 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 672,673 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 8.6% Return On Equity, Is Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO): Ex-Dividend Is In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on February 24, 2019, Hellenicshippingnews.com published: “Port authorities in Asia get ready to enforce IMO 2020 with the help of Hitachi High-Tech Analytical Science’s X-MET8000 handheld XRF analyser – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “YY Bucks the Slowdown in China With Its Growing Live Video Business – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “New marine fuel rules to boost diesel prices for at least a year -analysts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $28.47 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$83.17, Is It Time To Put Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ingredion Incorporated Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:INGR – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.625 PER SHARE – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ingredion Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Ingredion Incorporated shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Moreover, Legal & General Public Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 513,769 shares. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.04% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp has 7,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 10,061 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 102,958 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 2,197 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 44,701 shares. Bokf Na holds 2,236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2.97M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Public Sector Pension Board owns 12,000 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Co holds 56,082 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Pnc Financial Svcs accumulated 35,457 shares or 0% of the stock.