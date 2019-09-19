EPS for Ingevity (NGVT) Expected At $1.44; Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Has 2.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) to report $1.44 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 24.14% from last quarter’s $1.16 EPS. NGVT’s profit would be $60.28M giving it 15.15 P/E if the $1.44 EPS is correct. After having $1.36 EPS previously, Ingevity Corporation’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 179,116 shares traded. Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) has risen 2.22% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NGVT News: 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – lngevity completes acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals business; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ingevity Corp. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ingevity to increase carbon activation capacity in Covington, Virginia; 02/05/2018 – NGVT NARROWS, RAISES MID-POINT FOR FY SALES, ADJ EBITDA VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – INGEVITY SEES FY REV. $1.10B TO $1.13B, EST. $1.10B; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS INGEVITY AT ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – INGEVITY TO BOOST CARBON ACTIVATION CAPACITY IN COVINGTON, VIRG; 02/05/2018 – INGEVITY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $293M TO $307M, EST. $297.7M

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q2 2019. It’s up 1.88, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 24 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 9 decreased and sold holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust. The active investment managers in our database now own: 3.50 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

More notable recent Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of Ingevity Corporation’s (NYSE:NGVT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ingevity Corporation’s (NYSE:NGVT) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ingevity’s (NGVT) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Sales Lag – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ingevity has $130 highest and $10700 lowest target. $115.67’s average target is 32.56% above currents $87.26 stock price. Ingevity had 6 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 8 by Oppenheimer. The rating was upgraded by Berenberg on Tuesday, May 28 to “Buy”.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. It has a 21.65 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment engineers, makes, and sells wood chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust for 28,886 shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 186,001 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Ocean Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 18,120 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Services Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 82,453 shares.

The stock increased 0.78% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 37,132 shares traded. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.