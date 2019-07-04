EPS for Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Expected At $2.05; Mariner Wealth Advisors Trimmed Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holding By $831,405

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 67.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 19,335 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 3.35%. The Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc holds 9,297 shares with $401,000 value, down from 28,632 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $23.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.36M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ethanol groups bristle as EPA frees refiners from biofuels law; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean trading; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED

Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report $2.05 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 10.81% from last quarter’s $1.85 EPS. IR’s profit would be $494.37 million giving it 15.31 P/E if the $2.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s analysts see 130.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $125.55. About 1.41M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT

Among 2 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 8. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bert’s Dividend Stock Watch List – June And July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, ADM, Conoco, FedEx, Fox, Kinder Morgan, Lennar, Micron, Slack, Virtu and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. 60,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $2.51M were bought by Felsinger Donald E. Young Ray G also bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $387.35 million for 15.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 4,460 shares to 26,796 valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 7,354 shares and now owns 158,745 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 52,324 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 256,052 are held by Commonwealth Bancorp Of. Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 537 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 6,351 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 54,700 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd invested in 0.03% or 88,808 shares. Fdx Incorporated stated it has 5,202 shares. Dt Partners Lc reported 79,365 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 1.16M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 116,296 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp invested in 2.93M shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 51,537 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 14 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IR in report on Friday, January 11 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Ingersoll-Rand’s (NYSE:IR) Share Price Gain of 95% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Play The Global Summer Heat Wave – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cars.com, Comerica, Cummins, Enbridge, Lyft, Micron, Roku, Stryker, Uber, Visa, Western Digital and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.