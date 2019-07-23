EPS for Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Expected At $2.05; Last Week Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Choice Hotels had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CHH in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. See Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) latest ratings:

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $75 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $80 New Target: $87 Maintain

Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report $2.05 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 10.81% from last quarter’s $1.85 EPS. IR’s profit would be $494.37 million giving it 15.19 P/E if the $2.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s analysts see 130.34% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $124.53. About 1.09 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 36.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 208,488 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,548 shares. Victory Capital has 1.11M shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings owns 167,409 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 73,602 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 42,247 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 3,996 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 76,682 shares. 4,851 are owned by Zebra Management Limited Com. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 109,300 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 8 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 35,654 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Inc has invested 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH).

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.83 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $86.8. About 253,631 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 5.41% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA; 29/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Honors Top Franchisees with Annual Premier Awards; 17/05/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $75; 20/03/2018 – Choice Hotels Focuses on Multi-Unit Development to Accelerate Cambria Growth; 06/03/2018 – INGENICO GROUP SA INGC.PA – CHOICE HOTELS CHOSE TO DEPLOY ISC TOUCH 480 SMART TERMINALS ACROSS ITS FRANCHISED HOTELS IN US; 02/04/2018 – Choice Hotels Award-Winning Loyalty Program Launches Spring Promotion; 03/04/2018 – Sleep Inn Hotel Opens In Houston; 02/05/2018 – Comfort Brand Unveils New Logo; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 16/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC CHH.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $82

Among 8 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, July 2 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, April 4. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $13500 target.

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company has market cap of $30.03 billion. It operates through Climate and Industrial divisions. It has a 21.82 P/E ratio. The Climate segment offers building management, bus and rail HVAC, control, container and cryogenic refrigeration, diesel-powered refrigeration, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Ingersoll-Rand Plc shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,035 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 2,778 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 101,664 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Generation Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.6% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 20,150 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 26,743 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 0.06% or 1,531 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Bluemountain Management Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 9,205 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 2,970 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management reported 20,375 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Com Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.75% stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 1.86 million shares. Guardian Cap Lp has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Rhumbline Advisers owns 480,582 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

