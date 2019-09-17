EPS for Infosys Limited (INFY) Expected At $0.14; Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Patterson-UTI Energy has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 13.43% above currents $11.02 stock price. Patterson-UTI Energy had 11 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 2. See Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report $0.14 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. INFY’s profit would be $586.31M giving it 21.00 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Infosys Limited’s analysts see 7.69% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 8.32M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 08/03/2018 – Infosys Recognized as a Leader in Digital Marketing Services by NelsonHall; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS TELEKOM MALAYSIA IMPLEMENTS ASSISTEDGE; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – GROSS CLIENT ADDITIONS OF 73 IN MARCH QTR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 180.83 BLN RUPEES VS 171.20 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO PAY INR10 AS SPECIAL DIVIDEND; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces its Intent to Voluntarily Delist from Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING A WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT MADE TO SEBI AND UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – Infosys’ new CEO to sell 3 subsidiaries bought by predecessor

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. The company has market cap of $49.25 billion. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. It has a 23.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $202,075 activity. Shares for $202,075 were bought by HUFF CURTIS W on Friday, August 23.

The stock increased 20.97% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 10.44M shares traded or 149.72% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500.

