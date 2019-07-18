EPS for Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Expected At $0.04; Oceaneering International Has 1.19 Sentiment

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. III’s profit would be $1.87M giving it 17.66 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Information Services Group, Inc.’s analysts see -500.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.825. About 8,341 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 23.23% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Information Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (III); 29/05/2018 – Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Rev $68.9M; 15/03/2018 – ISG to Publish 25 Best Examples of Digital Transformation; 26/04/2018 – ISG Event Explores Digital Future of Work; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 20/03/2018 – ISG Publishes First Digital Annual Review for Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

Oceaneering International Inc (OII) investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 92 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 77 decreased and sold holdings in Oceaneering International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 94.28 million shares, down from 97.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oceaneering International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 2 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 58 Increased: 62 New Position: 30.

Information Services Group, Inc. provides technology insights, market intelligence, and advisory services in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $132.21 million. The firm offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and activities design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. It has a 23.54 P/E ratio. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments.

More notable recent Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) news were published by various sources.

Among 2 analysts covering Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Information Services Group had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Noble Financial. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Friday, March 8.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $206,902 activity. CONNORS MICHAEL P also bought $148,800 worth of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) shares. The insider Lavieri Todd D. bought $50,490. Shares for $7,612 were bought by Berger David E..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold Information Services Group, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 7,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 208,958 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 120,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability holds 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) or 25,729 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 280,131 shares. Spark Management Llc invested in 10,800 shares. 497,541 are held by Perritt Capital Mngmt. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 31,245 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,161 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has 2,421 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gp Incorporated owns 21,775 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc reported 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Putnam Investments Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) for 10,495 shares. Private Cap Ltd invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. for 97,444 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 2.05 million shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Llc has 1.25% invested in the company for 1.47 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Capital Management Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 976,000 shares.