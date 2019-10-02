EPS for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Expected At $1.37; Tuscan Holdings (THCB) Shorts Raised By 14940.62%

Tuscan Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:THCB) had an increase of 14940.62% in short interest. THCB’s SI was 481,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14940.62% from 3,200 shares previously. With 124,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Tuscan Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:THCB)’s short sellers to cover THCB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 1,251 shares traded. Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $1.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 7.87% from last quarter’s $1.27 EPS. INDB’s profit would be $46.83 million giving it 13.29 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Independent Bank Corp.’s analysts see -3.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 158,233 shares traded or 46.71% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. $1.05; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.49 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 16.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

Among 2 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independent Bank has $8300 highest and $8100 lowest target. $82’s average target is 12.62% above currents $72.81 stock price. Independent Bank had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 19 by Compass Point.

