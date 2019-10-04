EPS for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Expected At $1.37; American Woodmark (AMWD) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $1.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 7.87% from last quarter’s $1.27 EPS. INDB’s profit would be $46.82M giving it 12.97 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Independent Bank Corp.’s analysts see -3.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 78,446 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 32C, EST. 39C; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX

American Woodmark Corp (AMWD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 82 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 62 decreased and sold their positions in American Woodmark Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 15.11 million shares, down from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Woodmark Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 46 Increased: 55 New Position: 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Independent Bank Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Excalibur Corp holds 1.38% or 19,717 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research invested in 0% or 3,590 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Tru has invested 0.07% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd owns 89,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 12,688 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Strs Ohio holds 1,900 shares. Dana Advisors holds 28,076 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Pitcairn has invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) or 2,389 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Liability Co reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 116,089 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,232 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested 0.01% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Metropolitan Life has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 16.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 111% – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank (INDB) Completes Acquisition of Blue Hills – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Independent Bank Corp (INDB) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independent Bank has $8300 highest and $8100 lowest target. $82’s average target is 15.33% above currents $71.1 stock price. Independent Bank had 3 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 19 by Compass Point.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.76M for 13.25 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) 31% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Share Price Increased 109% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and home construction markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. The firm offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 514 various cabinet lines, which include 85 door creates in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name. It has a 18.03 P/E ratio. It offers cabinets in various sizes, and construction and decorative options for a range of design layouts; and turnkey installation services to its direct builder clients through a network of seven service centers.

C V Starr & Co Inc holds 31.34% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation for 114,008 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 1.78 million shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Steinberg Asset Management Llc has 3.8% invested in the company for 47,687 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 2.25% in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, a California-based fund reported 315,216 shares.

The stock increased 1.67% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $90.13. About 151,930 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) has risen 1.98% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet