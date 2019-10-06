EPS for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) Expected At $-0.07; Last Week Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Analysts

Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) to report $-0.07 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.09. About 80,573 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 67.00% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN

Among 5 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eastman Chemical has $9500 highest and $8000 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 23.26% above currents $71.07 stock price. Eastman Chemical had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, July 29. UBS maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 29 report. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. See Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold Eastman Chemical Company shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.07% or 105,505 shares. Optimum Advsrs owns 150 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 26,199 shares. Northern Tru invested in 1.74M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc invested in 7,859 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 20,727 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Boston Ltd Co reported 0.03% stake. Veritable L P accumulated 2,938 shares. Alethea Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 16,543 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Jensen Mgmt reported 6,100 shares. Ifrah Fincl Services holds 0.1% or 3,491 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 78,507 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN).

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 647,135 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 05/03/2018 Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.64 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc

Among 2 analysts covering Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independence Contract Drilling has $5.5000 highest and $200 lowest target. $4.17’s average target is 282.57% above currents $1.09 stock price. Independence Contract Drilling had 5 analyst reports since May 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”.