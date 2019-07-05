EPS for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) Expected At $-0.03; Shorts at Intellipharmaceutics International (IPCI) Raised By 9.77%

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) had an increase of 9.77% in short interest. IPCI’s SI was 232,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.77% from 211,800 shares previously. With 1.52 million avg volume, 0 days are for Intellipharmaceutics International Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI)’s short sellers to cover IPCI’s short positions. The SI to Intellipharmaceutics International Inc’s float is 7.25%. It closed at $0.2106 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IPCI News: 20/03/2018 – ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 7.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF MARCH 14, 2018 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL- THE OFFERING IS IN ADDITION TO OFFERING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT US$3.5 MILLION WHICH WAS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED; 14/03/2018 INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS TO END CONTINUOUS OFFERING DATED JULY 2017; 23/04/2018 – INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL SAYS RECEIVED LETTER FROM NASDAQ TO DELIST THE COMPANY’S SECURITIES FROM NASDAQ – SEC FILING

Analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 62.50% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $0.04 EPS previously, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.’s analysts see -175.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.4365. About 30,449 shares traded. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 41.12% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and makes novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. The company has market cap of $. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product is Focalin XR, a dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release capsule for attention deficit hyperactivity disorders.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.89, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 85.56% more from 27.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) for 599,805 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp reported 4,100 shares. 39,882 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd. Msd Partners Limited Partnership reported 18.83M shares. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 23,300 shares. D E Shaw And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 77,167 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 2.04M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of New York Mellon accumulated 0% or 220,351 shares. Jump Trading Lc has invested 0.02% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). The Minnesota-based Foundry Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 446,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Msd Cap Ltd Partnership holds 4.47 million shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independence Contract had 5 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Capital One on Wednesday, January 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by FBR Capital.