EPS for Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Expected At $-0.31; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its 3M Co (MMM) Position

Analysts expect Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report $-0.31 EPS on August, 22. The stock decreased 3.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

3M Co now has $97.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $170.34. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of stock. 4,220 shares valued at $841,392 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. 13,290 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $2.66 million were sold by THULIN INGE G. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22M. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of stock. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M -1% as RBC says reputation ‘eroding’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 268 shares to 5,705 valued at $9.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 8,384 shares and now owns 229,341 shares. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 12 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMM in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 24. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 27 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25.

Among 5 analysts covering Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Immunomedics had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ANTM, WBA, IMMU – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CytoDyn Sponsored Research Reaffirms the Role of CCR5 in Cancer Biology and Provides a New Potential Cancer Treatment Modality – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adaptive Biotechnologies to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Immunomedics: Contrarian Oncology Pick – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. Shares for $11.33 million were bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC on Monday, May 13. BALL BRYAN had bought 5,000 shares worth $66,750.