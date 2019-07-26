EPS for ImageWare Systems, Inc. (IWSY) Expected At $0.01; 5 Analysts Covering ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

Analysts expect ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. IWSY’s profit would be $1.05M giving it 20.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, ImageWare Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -120.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.33% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8. About 18,071 shares traded. ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ADMA Biologics had 11 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright reinitiated ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) rating on Thursday, February 7. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $10 target. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) earned “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. See ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) latest ratings:

Another recent and important ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “ImageWare Systems: -86% Downside, Strong Sell, Smart Money Eager To Sell At $1.05 – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2014.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $84.18 million. The Company’s flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers GoMobile Interactive, a mobile biometric identity management platform that provides biometric security for products, services, and content; IWS PIV Management Application that supplies Web graphical user interface to server functions; IWS PIV Middleware product, which connects card reader and PIV card; IWS Background Server, a software application for biometric identity management functions; IWS Desktop Security, an authentication management platform; and IWS Biometric Quality Assessment and Enhancement, a biometric image enhancement and assessment solution.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.665. About 443,866 shares traded. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 15.40% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.83% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.50 million activity. Grossman Jerrold B bought $48,000 worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) on Friday, May 17. LENZ BRIAN had bought 5,000 shares worth $20,000. $21.80M worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was sold by Biotest Divestiture Trust on Thursday, June 6. Mond James had bought 4,500 shares worth $18,000. Grossman Adam S bought $120,000 worth of stock. Guiheen Lawrence P. bought $100,000 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. 4.00 million shares were bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, worth $16.00M.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. The company has market cap of $217.40 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia.

More notable recent ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Many ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on June 27, 2019