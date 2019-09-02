EPS for IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Expected At $0.53; Contrarian Capital Management Boosted Gerdau S A (GGB) Position By $59.08 Million

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased Gerdau S A (GGB) stake by 26394.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc acquired 19.69M shares as Gerdau S A (GGB)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 19.77M shares with $76.70M value, up from 74,611 last quarter. Gerdau S A now has $4.72B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 13.90M shares traded or 59.98% up from the average. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS CHILE REGULATOR APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 04/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Politics, trade talk boost Mexico, rattle Brazil; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 RATING TO CMC’S PROPOSED NOTES; ALL OTHER RATINGS REMAIN ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – MET GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL147.0M; 30/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS SALE OF CHILE PLANTS TO BE CONCLUDED IN JULY; 07/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities down as tariff fears heat up; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A

Analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report $0.53 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.16% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. INFO’s profit would be $209.87 million giving it 30.95 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, IHS Markit Ltd.’s analysts see -11.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 43,463 shares traded. IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has risen 21.78% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical INFO News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch: IHS’s Rating Headroom Reduced by FX Change and Restricted Cash; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades IHS Markit To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): MTN seeks to cash in on IHS Towers IPO; 22/03/2018 – CHINA PULLING BACK ETHYLENE PLANS TO KEEP MARKET TIGHT: IHS; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo For $1.85 Billion And To Divest MarkitSERV — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – KY3P® by IHS Markit Adds Due Diligence Verification to Third-Party Risk Management Services; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Private-Sector Growth Grows in May — IHS Markit; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Ipreo’s B3 Cfr And Stable Outlook Are Not Impacted By Announcement Of Pending Sale To Ihs Markit; 06/03/2018 – CNBC EXCERPTS: CNBC BROADCAST LIVE CERAWEEK BY IHS MARKIT TODAY, TUESDAY, MARCH 6; 23/05/2018 – New IHS Markit Report: The Globalization of European Gas

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.98 billion. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for clients in business, finance, and government. It has a 60.19 P/E ratio. The Company’s Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services.

