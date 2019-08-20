EPS for IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) Expected At $0.53; AZUCAR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AXDDF) Shorts Lowered By 38.46%

AZUCAR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AXDDF) had a decrease of 38.46% in short interest. AXDDF’s SI was 3,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 38.46% from 5,200 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.0087 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2352. About 33,305 shares traded. Azucar Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AXDDF) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report $0.53 EPS on September, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.16% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. INFO’s profit would be $212.56 million giving it 30.85 P/E if the $0.53 EPS is correct. After having $0.60 EPS previously, IHS Markit Ltd.’s analysts see -11.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 1.59M shares traded. IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) has risen 21.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.78% the S&P500. Some Historical INFO News: 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo For $1.85 Billion And To Divest MarkitSERV — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15, 2018; 27/03/2018 – IHS Markit Sees FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $1.5B-$1.525B; 23/05/2018 – SPAIN 5-YEAR CDS HIT HIGHEST IN SIX MONTHS AT 61 BPS, UP 6 BPS ON THE DAY -IHS MARKIT; 21/03/2018 – IHS SEES STABLE CHEMICAL PROFIT IN 2019, DROP IN 2020; 08/05/2018 – IHS Markit Presenting at Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Ihs Markit’s Acquisition Of Ipreo Is Credit Negative; 27/03/2018 – IHS Markit 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 02/05/2018 – Spanish manufacturing growth is being `held back” – IHS survey; 27/03/2018 – IHS Markit Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.23-Adj EPS $2.27

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.23 billion. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for clients in business, finance, and government. It has a 60 P/E ratio. The Company’s Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services.

Almadex Minerals Limited acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $17.08 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 4.8 P/E ratio. It owns a 100% interest in the El Cobre project covering an area of 7,456 hectares located in Mexico; and also holds interest in El Chato project.