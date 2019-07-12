EPS for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Expected At $1.36; Steinberg Asset Management Has Decreased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Position By $1.17 Million

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 52.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 7,725 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock rose 12.34%. The Steinberg Asset Management Llc holds 6,885 shares with $1.05 million value, down from 14,610 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $17.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $175.35. About 135,005 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report $1.36 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 10.57% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. IDXX’s profit would be $118.18M giving it 52.26 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.17 EPS previously, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s analysts see 16.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $284.27. About 52,212 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund has 1,530 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.57% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Whittier Of Nevada invested 0% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Tradition Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 16,389 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Somerville Kurt F reported 2,220 shares. 274 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Barnett & owns 9,900 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1,465 shares stake. 15,400 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 229,245 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 5,656 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advsr Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,864 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 180,261 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited holds 0.19% or 844,467 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap holds 0.07% or 2,392 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. 3,700 shares valued at $540,407 were sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC on Tuesday, February 12. $152,586 worth of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was sold by Williams R Sanders on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 8 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 14 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) on Thursday, May 2 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, February 22.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.90 EPS, down 2.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.98 per share. LH’s profit will be $286.69 million for 15.12 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.69% EPS growth.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jul 10, 2019 – Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) CFO, EVP Glenn A Eisenberg Sold $983,260 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on July 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “A Foolish Take: Blue Apron Looks to Beat the Odds – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank Upgrades Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “LabCorp to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 25, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 16,733 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc holds 171,192 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 7,200 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Brown Brothers Harriman And has 214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 939 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc has invested 1.44% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 2,068 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.07% or 12,894 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated reported 7,125 shares stake. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Finance Service owns 106 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 0.88% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P owns 31,788 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank holds 7,462 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $9.56 million activity. Shares for $208,454 were sold by TWIGGE GIOVANI on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 47,714 shares valued at $9.85M was made by AYERS JONATHAN W on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $501,875 were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IDEXX (IDXX) Gains Traction From Solid CAG, Global Strength – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX Labs chief on medical leave after bike mishap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “IDEXX Labs (IDXX) Chairman, President and CEO, Jonathan Ayers, Taking Medical Leave of Absence – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Idexx Laboratories had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.70 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 64.31 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.