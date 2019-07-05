EPS for IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Expected At $1.17; Last Week Envestnet, Inc. (ENV) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Envestnet (NYSE:ENV), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet had 9 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. UBS maintained Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Tuesday, January 8 with “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. See Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) latest ratings:

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $71.0000 73.0000

18/04/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Initiates Coverage On

09/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $76 New Target: $80 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $71 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $72 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $64 Maintain

10/01/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

08/01/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $67 New Target: $64 Maintain

Analysts expect IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report $1.17 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.88% from last quarter’s $1.23 EPS. IDA’s profit would be $58.95 million giving it 22.14 P/E if the $1.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.84 EPS previously, IDACORP, Inc.’s analysts see 39.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $103.62. About 97,906 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold IDACORP, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 895,017 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 8,600 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Zacks Invest Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com reported 102,496 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc invested in 10,820 shares. Voya Investment Lc accumulated 309,984 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Copper Rock Cap Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 248,382 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Cim Investment Mangement Inc has invested 0.17% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha owns 22,414 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 22,927 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Company Nj reported 1.32% stake.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 22.48 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions , which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $450,827 activity. Mayer Joshua also sold $143,880 worth of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Monday, February 4. Arora Anil also sold $275,909 worth of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Envestnet, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco holds 0.03% or 98,410 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Scout Invs Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Price T Rowe Md holds 1.12 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested in 4.11 million shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt reported 0.05% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 64,758 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Pittenger & Anderson Incorporated holds 1,375 shares. Ent Financial Ser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 429 shares. Timessquare Management Limited Liability Company holds 473,825 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 51,900 shares. Df Dent And Com accumulated 1.18M shares or 1.53% of the stock. Invesco reported 94,949 shares stake.

The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 60,294 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUE OF $811.0 MLN TO $821.0 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet to Attend June Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees 2Q Adj EPS 37c; 15/05/2018 – Can Anyone Challenge Envestnet? — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces Winners of Essential Advisor Awards and First-Ever EIOC Vision Awards; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 42C