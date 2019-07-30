EPS for ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) Expected At $1.86; Kings Point Capital Management Trimmed By $307,347 Its Intel (INTC) Holding

Kings Point Capital Management decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 3.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kings Point Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Kings Point Capital Management holds 160,707 shares with $8.63M value, down from 166,506 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $235.09B valuation. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 20/03/2018 – Global Hyperscale Data Centers Markets Report 2018: Major Players are Brocade Communications Systems, DataCore Software, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, Neustar and Pure Storage – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON; 14/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Urges WH to Make Security Clearance Reform a Top Priority; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report $1.86 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.58 EPS change or 23.77% from last quarter's $2.44 EPS. ICUI's profit would be $38.34M giving it 34.09 P/E if the $1.86 EPS is correct. After having $2.35 EPS previously, ICU Medical, Inc.'s analysts see -20.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $253.65. About 92,156 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICU Medical, Inc. shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 4,634 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 5,768 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 517,703 shares. Sandhill Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 94,556 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 222,004 shares. 8,000 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,766 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs Incorporated holds 95,478 shares. Campbell Adviser Limited holds 0.54% or 4,626 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 22,127 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) for 55,750 shares. Markston Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.23 billion. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics. It has a 100.1 P/E ratio. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products, such as MicroClave and MicroClave Clear, Neutron, NanoClave, Clave, and SwabCap; custom infusion sets; and Tego needlefree hemodialysis connectors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James And Associate Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 34,056 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated accumulated 36,344 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 20,377 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And owns 16,503 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx owns 90,540 shares. Vantage Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0.96% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 2.55 million shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Tanaka Capital Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 1,280 shares. Ashfield Cap Ptnrs Lc stated it has 377,437 shares or 2.22% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 25,320 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 12,350 are held by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Profit Management Ltd, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,911 shares. Weik Management holds 0.17% or 6,670 shares.

