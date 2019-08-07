EPS for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Expected At $-0.05; Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)’s Sentiment Is 1.25

Analysts expect iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) to report $-0.05 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $3.68. About 21,747 shares traded. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has declined 41.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLK News: 23/05/2018 – IClick Interactive Asia Sees 2018 Rev $175M-$180M; 23/05/2018 – ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LTD – GROSS BILLING IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN US$380 MLN AND US$420 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 23/05/2018 – IClick Interactive Asia 1Q Loss/Shr 0.21c; 28/03/2018 – ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LTD – GROSS BILLING IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $380 MLN AND $420 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 21/05/2018 – iClick Interactive Launches Data Driven Business Intelligence Solutions To Empower Enterprises Development; 08/03/2018 iClick Interactive unleashes potential of MobiPromo railway inventory for data-driven marketing; 28/03/2018 – IClick Interactive Asia 4Q Loss/Shr 41c; 23/05/2018 – ICLICK INTERACTIVE ASIA GROUP LTD – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $25.9 MLN VS $35.2 MLN; 28/03/2018 – IClick Interactive Asia 4Q Rev $39.8M

Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 89 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 71 sold and reduced their stakes in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 14.83 million shares, down from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kaiser Aluminum Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 59 Increased: 55 New Position: 34.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company has market cap of $1.46 billion. The firm offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. It has a 16.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) has declined 12.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Winslow Asset Management Inc holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for 100,524 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 143,245 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.94% invested in the company for 158,456 shares. The California-based Phocas Financial Corp. has invested 0.79% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 170,000 shares.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 39.16% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $31.85M for 11.43 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.14% EPS growth.