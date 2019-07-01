EPS for ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Expected At $0.93; Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Covered By 20 Bulls

Among 24 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Broadcom had 47 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 10 by Morgan Stanley. Susquehanna maintained Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $320 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31500 target in Friday, June 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $270 target in Friday, March 15 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by DA Davidson. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 14 by UBS. See Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $300.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $320.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $330.0000 New Target: $315.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $365.0000 New Target: $350.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $270.0000 New Target: $260.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $360.0000 New Target: $315.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $325.0000 New Target: $310.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Charter Equity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

14/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $310.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Summit Insights Group Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $0.93 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 16.25% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. ICFI’s profit would be $17.51 million giving it 19.77 P/E if the $0.93 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, ICF International, Inc.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $73.55. About 103,503 shares traded or 16.44% up from the average. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 14.07% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 100,667 shares or 49.78% less from 200,470 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 766 shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation holds 0.07% in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) or 1,007 shares. 2,698 were reported by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc. Cibc Mkts Corp holds 0.24% or 96,013 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited owns 183 shares.

More notable recent Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcom (AVGO) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Before Earnings Despite Semiconductor Market Downturn? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: MU, Bitcoin, AVGO – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Broadcom’s (AVGO) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

The stock increased 3.35% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $297.49. About 2.67 million shares traded. Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has risen 24.35% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AVGO News: 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Redomiciliation Now Expected to Be Completed by April 3, 2018; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 12/03/2018 – JUST IN: Broadcom statement after President blocks its proposed Qualcomm takeover. “Broadcom is reviewing the Order. Broadcom strongly disagrees that its proposed acquisition of Qualcomm raises any national security concerns; 12/03/2018 – White House: Presidential Order Regarding the Proposed Takeover of Qualcomm Incorporated by Broadcom Limited; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges Cooperation With U.S. Government; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $118.42 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 39.71 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Among 4 analysts covering ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ICF International had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. Barrington maintained ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold ICF International, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 30,585 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Limited Liability Co holds 106 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 11,638 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Lc holds 287,497 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.05% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability owns 49,689 shares. 5,264 are held by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Ameriprise Fin invested in 645,437 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Opus Grp Ltd Liability Com has 4,007 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.03% or 41,545 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 9,261 shares.