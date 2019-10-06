EPS for IAMGOLD (IAG) Expected At $0.01; Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Has 1.25 Sentiment

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.75, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 5 funds started new or increased positions, while 4 sold and reduced their positions in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. The funds in our database reported: 229,895 shares, up from 226,799 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 3.

The stock increased 2.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.41. About 275 shares traded. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB) has declined 12.13% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical KFFB News: 08/05/2018 – KENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP KFFB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.02; 04/04/2018 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Releases Earnings; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFFB); 08/05/2018 – Kentucky First Federal 3Q EPS 2c

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp for 68,283 shares. Farmers National Bank owns 16,209 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 844 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in the stock. Delta Asset Management Llc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 603 shares.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding firm for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.85 million. The Company’s deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 76.39 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, condominiums, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans.