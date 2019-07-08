EPS for iA Financial Inc. (IAG) Expected At $1.49; Inca Investments Has Lifted By $8.85 Million Its Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Stake

Analysts expect iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSE:IAG) to report $1.49 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 7.97% from last quarter’s $1.38 EPS. T_IAG’s profit would be $163.94M giving it 9.00 P/E if the $1.49 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, iA Financial Corporation Inc.’s analysts see 16.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 148,096 shares traded. iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSE:IAG) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project

Inca Investments Llc increased Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) stake by 44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Inca Investments Llc acquired 384,589 shares as Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD)’s stock declined 17.59%. The Inca Investments Llc holds 1.26 million shares with $29.30M value, up from 874,011 last quarter. Companhia Brasileira De Dist now has $6.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 817,589 shares traded or 11.01% up from the average. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has declined 6.40% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s GPA says quarterly income rises 7.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018

Inca Investments Llc decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 704,262 shares to 2.13M valued at $54.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) stake by 198,500 shares and now owns 948,697 shares. Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Indstrl Alliance Ins (TSE:IAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Indstrl Alliance Ins had 2 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc., doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company has market cap of $5.90 billion. It operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and Other divisions. It has a 9.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers various individual insurance services and products, including life, car, leisure vehicle, home, mortgage, critical illness, disability, personal accident, and other group insurance products; and residential mortgage loans, registered retirement savings plan loans, registered education savings plan (RESP) loans, auto loans, and investment loans.