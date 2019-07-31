EPS for I.D. Systems, Inc. (IDSY) Expected At $-0.02; DENTSU TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (DNTUF) Sellers Increased By 7.48% Their Shorts

Analysts expect I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, I.D. Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 48,510 shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University

DENTSU INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DNTUF) had an increase of 7.48% in short interest. DNTUF’s SI was 1.43 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.48% from 1.33 million shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 2384 days are for DENTSU INC TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DNTUF)’s short sellers to cover DNTUF’s short positions. It closed at $34.12 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold I.D. Systems, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Archon Cap Management Ltd reported 1.92% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Barclays Pcl holds 399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.7% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Blackrock has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Cannell Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.65M shares for 3.82% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Retail Bank Of Mellon accumulated 12,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Connors Investor Services reported 45,508 shares. Punch Assoc Invest Mgmt has invested 0.35% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Awm Inv Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 200,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability holds 149,488 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bard Associate Inc reported 1.02% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Bridgeway Capital Inc invested 0.01% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $851,738 activity. Another trade for 83,290 shares valued at $502,047 was bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC. 19,000 shares were bought by WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS, worth $97,835. $14,725 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Formant Christopher. On Friday, March 15 the insider Frumberg Charles bought $61,201. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $49,437 was bought by Brodsky Michael.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $113.11 million. The firm offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It currently has negative earnings. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software.

Dentsu Inc. provides advertising services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.37 billion. The firm offers various advertising through media, including newspapers, magazines, radio, television, Internet, sales promotion, movies, outdoor events, public transportation, and others; and event marketing, marketing, public relations, contents, related creative, and other services to its clients. It has a 8.89 P/E ratio. It also provides information services and information-related products; and other services such as office rental, building maintenance, and computation fiduciary services.

