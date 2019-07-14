EPS for Hydrogenics (HYGS) Expected At $-0.12; Phocas Financial Trimmed By $1.86 Million Its Emergent Bio Solutions (EBS) Holding

Phocas Financial Corp decreased Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (EBS) stake by 18.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Phocas Financial Corp sold 37,242 shares as Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (EBS)’s stock declined 31.10%. The Phocas Financial Corp holds 165,353 shares with $8.35 million value, down from 202,595 last quarter. Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. now has $2.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.25. About 198,432 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 11.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 26/03/2018 – Emergent Board of Directors Promotes Robert Kramer Sr. to Newly Created Position of President and Chief Operating Officer; 12/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Project 590-14-112, SCI Crawlspace Emergent Structural Repairs -; 31/05/2018 – Sprott Inc. Invests In Emergent Technology Holdings; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT BEFORE GOLD BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM; 13/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – R– Urgent and Emergent Prescription Fills – 36C25618Q0521; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS – TERM OF BOARD AUTHORIZATION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS UNTIL DEC 31, 2019; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS NAMES RICHARD S. LINDAHL EVP-CFO; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC EBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.38, REV VIEW $731.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes That Enhance Execution of Company’s Growth Strategy

Analysts expect Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 61.29% from last quarter’s $-0.31 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Hydrogenics Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. It closed at $14.89 lastly. It is up 10.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M

Analysts await Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 85.05% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EBS’s profit will be $8.22 million for 67.58 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Emergent BioSolutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -223.08% EPS growth.

Phocas Financial Corp increased Schwab Strategic Tr (Prn) (SCHM) stake by 5,920 shares to 14,395 valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stake by 19,661 shares and now owns 31,476 shares. Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Emergent Biosolutions had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Chardan Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pier Lc accumulated 110,446 shares. Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 285 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.13% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 600,512 shares. Dana Investment Advsrs invested 0.64% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 1.59 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Greenwood Capital Assoc Limited reported 0.1% stake. Price T Rowe Md invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). California-based Rice Hall James & Limited Liability Company has invested 1.99% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). 12,765 are held by Shell Asset Comm. Moreover, Systematic Mngmt LP has 0.04% invested in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Smithfield Com invested in 0.02% or 2,812 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Hydrogenics Corporation shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 30,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Royal Bank Of Canada has 8,555 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Heartland Advsr Incorporated stated it has 830,199 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. One Trading Lp holds 0% or 3,541 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 175 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.06% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). 1832 Asset Management L P invested in 3,964 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Geode Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,364 shares. Herald Inv Management Ltd has invested 1.1% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 309 shares.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. The company has market cap of $283.04 million. It operates in two divisions, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.