EPS for HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Expected At $0.05; COLOPL JAPAN (CPLLF) Shorts Increased By 8.33%

Analysts expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 600.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. HUYA’s profit would be $10.90M giving it 126.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, HUYA Inc.’s analysts see 25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.36. About 1.45 million shares traded. HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has risen 17.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HUYA News: 17/05/2018 HUYA Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in Initial Public Offering

COLOPL INC JAPAN (OTCMKTS:CPLLF) had an increase of 8.33% in short interest. CPLLF’s SI was 275,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.33% from 254,600 shares previously. It closed at $5.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

COLOPL, Inc. develops and operates Colony Life and other location games in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers native applications for smartphones; applications for virtual reality devices; location data analysis consulting services to municipalities and operating companies, such as rail companies; and Smart Answer, a research service dedicated to smartphones. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers fund to support VR companies in Japan and internationally.

More notable recent HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) And Wondering If The 20% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HUYA Inc. (HUYA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Chinese Stocks Will Soar on a Trade Truce – Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.53 billion. The Company’s platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising and online game-related services.