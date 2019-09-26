EPS for Husky Energy Inc. (HSE) Expected At $0.28; Shorts at Guidewire Software (GWRE) Raised By 12.89%

Analysts expect Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) to report $0.28 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 50.88% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. T_HSE’s profit would be $281.43M giving it 8.58 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.36 EPS previously, Husky Energy Inc.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 1.14 million shares traded. Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) had an increase of 12.89% in short interest. GWRE’s SI was 5.77 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.89% from 5.11 million shares previously. With 616,400 avg volume, 9 days are for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)’s short sellers to cover GWRE’s short positions. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 5,690 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B

Husky Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. The company has market cap of $9.66 billion. It operates through two divisions, Upstream and Downstream. It has a 6.91 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of natural gas and crude oil; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. The company has market cap of $8.79 billion. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. It has a 429.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud underwriting application.

